Advertisement

WATCH - A Fine-Looking Friday

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine coupled with lower humidity and cooler temperatures made for a very pleasant Thursday! Great weather continues into Friday, with plenty more sun expected. It will be just a tad warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

The weekend looks FANTASTIC! Expect lots more sunshine with cooler highs in the low 80s Saturday and just upper 70s for Sunday! Overnight lows will be crisp and cool under mainly clear skies...plunging all the way into the lower 50s both weekend nights.

Into next week, expect slow moderation in temperatures and humidity values. At this time, we look dry through Thursday.

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 61

Average High: 85

Average Low: 63

Record High: 102 (1914)

Record Low: 43 (1972)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″

Yearly Precip: 27.59″

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6″

UV Index: 10

Pollen: Low (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A Picture Perfect Day For Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine in store for the rest of the day with a none humid environment.

Weather

Sunny And Pleasant Today

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Saying Goodbye To Humidity Today

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and sunny weather on tap for the rest of the week

Weather

Comfortable Air Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
Sunshine sticks around into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Beautiful weather on the way!

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Gorgeous weather on the way for South-Central KY

Weather

A Cold Front Brings Less Humid Air

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Cold front moving through has less muggy air behind it.

News

Humidity To Drop

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Muggy Start To The Day

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Warm and humid today with a stray chance for a thundershower.

News

Good News

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

A Very Humid Day

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.