WATCH - A Wonderful Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured more sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures! Expect the nice weather to continue through the upcoming weekend. Saturday’s weather looks similar to Friday’s, with plenty of sun and warm readings in the upper 80s during the afternoon. A weak cool front slides through Sunday morning with some clouds but no rain. Otherwise, sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 70s.

Moving into next week, temperatures and humidity levels will slowly climb. We’re back into the upper 80s by Wednesday, warming to around 90 by Thursday. Despite muggier conditions down the road, there’s still no significant chance for rain through at least Thursday.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. High: 87, Low 60, winds N-6

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, then Sunny, Cooler. High: 78, Low 55, winds NE-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High: 82, Low 58, winds NE-6

Today's High: 87

Today's Low: 57

Average High: 86

Average Low: 63

Record High: 101 (1914)

Record Low: 40 (1977)

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 8:06pm

Today's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 0.92"

Yearly Precip: 27.59"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 10

Pollen: 4.4 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

