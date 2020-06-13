Advertisement

Beech Bend sets Opening Day

Beech Bend Logo
Beech Bend Logo(Beech Bend Logo)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon have set an opening date! They will open the gates on Monday June 29, 2020.

They have not been given official guidelines for opening just yet, but have submitted their plans to the governor’s office.

They say social distancing will be required for all guests and team members. They will provide social distancing guidance, but say they will count on their guests to follow this guidance in order to maintain the safest park possible.

Due to new procedures, all guests should expect longer-than-normal wait times when entering the park, purchasing tickets, processing season passes, checking in to cabanas and canopies, purchasing food and drinks and experiencing our attractions. We will continue to improve these processes and thank you for your patience.

Season passes purchased through June 8, 2020 will be valid for one full season starting June 29, 2020 and expiring June 29, 2021. A “remaining 2021 season” pass will be available at a special price for passes expiring June 29, 2021 for those that want to purchase the remainder of the 2021 season.Season pass holders who choose not to use their season pass at all in the 2020 season will be allowed to roll that pass over to the 2021 season.For those who have not yet purchased a season pass, a shortened season HALF Pass 2020 will be available. The HALF Pass 2020 is available for $49.99 and will be valid from June 29 through September 19, 2020.Season pass holders will be allowed early entry into the park each day to purchase lockers and select seating in the water park. Early entry will begin 15 minutes before the park opens to the public. Rides, slides and pools will open at the normal park opening time.

