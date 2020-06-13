Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

315 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday
The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Saturday.

“We’ve been fighting this virus for months and I know every single Kentuckian has sacrificed for the greater good during that time,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Today, I especially want to thank our health care workers who continue to save lives on the front lines and who have never given up.”

Saturday, pursuant to the Governor’s request and the Historic Properties Advisory Commission’s bipartisan vote, the statue of Jefferson Davis was removed from the Capitol Rotunda.

As of 4 p.m. June 13, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,445 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.

“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Gov. Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.

Fortunately, 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear is reminding all voters to use the absentee ballot request application now available online before the deadline to request a ballot on June 15.

Gov. Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Denning speaks on protests happening in Bowling Green

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 news spoke with Mr. Denning on Friday about the recent peaceful protests happening in our hometown and surrounding communities.

News

The Spartan Garage excited about new facility

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Spartan Garage

News

Structure fire in Bowling Green leaves shed a total loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A shed in the 200 block of West 15th St. in Bowling Green was fully involved upon arrival and is a complete loss.

News

State Rep. Patti Minter says her bill would save ACA protections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
State Rep. Minter discusses Bill Request 57

Latest News

News

Hometown Hero: Ronnie Cobb

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Ronnie Cobb served Caverna High School for more than twenty years.

News

Beech Bend sets Opening Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon will open June 29, 2020.

News

Warren County Primary Absentee Voting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Where absentee ballot drop boxes are located in Warren County. Deadline to request an absentee ballot at govoteky.com is Monday June 15, 2020.

News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

News

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

City commissioner candidates speak on policing, their platforms ahead of November election

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election, speaking with Sue Parrigin, Slim Nash and Carlos Bailey.