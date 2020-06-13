Advertisement

Governor has role in Davis statue’s removal from Capitol

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda.
(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky’s governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol.

Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted.

It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years.

On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

