Hometown Hero: Ronnie Cobb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s one of those people you never forget, with a smile that can make your day so much better, and a heart that leaves a lasting impact.

His name is Ronnie Cobb or you may know him as Mr. Caverna.

He’s spent most of his life there. He graduated in 1978 then immediately began working for Caverna High School.

For his decades of dedication, spirit, and love of Caverna High School and the students along the way, we honor Mr. Ronnie Cobb as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

