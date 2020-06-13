Joe Denning speaks on protests happening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -You may know Joe Denning as a long time city commissioner in Bowling Green, but he was also a former police officer. Mr. Denning was a Bowling Green Police Officer and a Kentucky State Trooper.

13 news spoke with Mr. Denning on Friday about the recent peaceful protests happening in our hometown and surrounding communities.

“Peaceful demonstrations are a right that we have. But when one starts to looting and damaging other people’s property then I think law enforcement has to take a position of not letting that happen. I am for peaceful demonstrations and I think the majority of the time that peaceful demonstrations bring about major changes in our communities,” said Denning.

Mr. Denning also spoke on the four officers who are now facing charges after the death of George Floyd.

“The charges against those individuals are the correct charges, they should be disciplined, they should be tried and they should go to jail. I know one of the sayings today is from one of the rookie police officers that he didn’t know what to do and he was concerned about approaching a senior officer, in this case, he should have.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Floyd.

