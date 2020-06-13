Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-HEALTH CARE

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky panel votes to remove Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born. The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-KENTUCKY

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences. Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday afternoon. WPSD-TV reports Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years. Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult.

POLICE BRUTALITY COMPLAINT

2 teens accuse Kentucky police of brutality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky teenagers have accused police in Lexington of using too much force during a fraud investigation. Eighteen-year-old Preston Gage Slone and 19-year-old Elena Amayrany Perez told news outlets they were assaulted by Lexington police and a Kentucky State Police trooper when Slone attempted to redeem several U.S. savings bonds at a Chase Bank. Lexington police said the encounter on Tuesday is under review and the agency regrets ”any fear, anxiety, and injuries" that officers caused. Slone said at one point he was pushed to the ground and felt officers’ knees on his neck, head and back. Officers determined there was no fraud, and the teens weren't charged.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-BREONNA TAYLOR

Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky governor seeks vote to oust Davis bust from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln. Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.