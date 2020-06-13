Advertisement

State Rep. Patti Minter says her bill would save ACA protections

Minter says Bill Request 57 has received bi-partisan support
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “Under current law, health insurance companies can’t refuse to cover you or charge you more just because you have a “pre-existing condition” — that is, a health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts.”

State Representative 20th District (D) Patti Minter says these protections could come to an end as the law is scheduled to be litigated and challenged in the Supreme Court in the coming months.

Minter says this is why she has filed the very first bill for the 2021 legislative session. Bill Request 57, which would protect Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions even if the federal government were to overturn these provisions that protect all Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

1 in 3 Kentuckians live with a pre-existing condition in fact. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) you cannot be denied insurance or uncharged for having a pre-existing conditions. And it’s one of those things that people across every walk of life, every political ideology agreed that this is a good thing," said Minter.

NEW BILL: I'll discuss a health care bill I pre-filed this week, my first of the 2021 session, and I'll share about potential reforms we discussed at the Capitol in light of this week's racial justice protests.

Posted by State Representative Patti Minter on Friday, June 5, 2020

The reason I filed this bill is because it is really important to make sure that if the supreme court were to strike down any part of the affordable care it would impact the pre-existing condition parts. And suddenly literally you could go to bed on Sunday night on coverage for your pre-existing condition and you could wake up Monday morning with a ruling from the supreme court that said this is unconstitutional or they strike down parts of it that would effect that pre-existing protection. And then suddenly you’re out of luck," said Minter.

Let's get this done! Health care is a human right.

Posted by State Representative Patti Minter on Monday, June 8, 2020

Minter says her bill has received bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans, “I had 39 co-sponsors on the bill last session, the 2020 session. It was bipartisan, Democrats and Republicans. Because Kentuckians want to make sure they have protections for pre-existing conditions. Again 1 in 3 Kentuckians have one or more pre-existing conditions.”

To learn more about State Representative Patti Minter click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

