Structure fire in Bowling Green leaves shed a total loss
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday morning the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a call around 9:00 a.m. with reports of a garage on Plain Ave. on fire.
According to the BGFD it turned out to be a shed in the 200 block of West 15th St. The shed was fully engulfed upon arrival and is a complete loss.
Seven units and 22 personnel responded. A fire investigator was called to the scene.
