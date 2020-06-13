Advertisement

Structure fire in Bowling Green leaves shed a total loss

Structure fire Bowling Green
Structure fire Bowling Green(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday morning the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a call around 9:00 a.m. with reports of a garage on Plain Ave. on fire.

According to the BGFD it turned out to be a shed in the 200 block of West 15th St. The shed was fully engulfed upon arrival and is a complete loss.

Seven units and 22 personnel responded. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

