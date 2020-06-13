Structure fire in Bowling Green leaves shed a total loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday morning the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a call around 9:00 a.m. with reports of a garage on Plain Ave. on fire.

Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Plain Ave. this morning. We’ll have more information on 13 News at 10. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/KkFnAx1zvA — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) June 13, 2020

According to the BGFD it turned out to be a shed in the 200 block of West 15th St. The shed was fully engulfed upon arrival and is a complete loss.

Seven units and 22 personnel responded. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

