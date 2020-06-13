The Spartan Garage excited about new facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local Bowling Green business is building a new state of the art facility. The Spartan Garage will be expanding to a new 7,600 square foot building off of Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. The rapid growth of the company will allow them to purchase the new space in a more lively part of town. Owner Robert Bowden is excited about the chance to expand his company.

“We will have a beautiful showroom the size that we can put a vehicle in it as well. A customized unique vehicle we can have in there. You know we can display dealership vehicles, we can display our own vehicles, we can even display customer vehicles if they want. We will have a three to four-person sales counter so no matter who walks in that door we will be ready to assist them whenever they need that assistance,” said Bowden.

The Spartan Garage is a high-end wheel, tire, suspension, and accessories shop that was created back in 2015 when Bowden was in high school. He operated out of his parent’s garage and moved the company to Bowling Green in 2017 when he began attending WKU.

