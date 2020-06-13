Advertisement

Warren County Primary Absentee Voting

(WSAZ)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says if you have already filled out your absentee ballot for this year’s primary, drop boxes will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 12-noon Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Warren County Courthouse, Ephram White Park, and Michael Buchanon Park.

Yates also says Monday June 15, 2020 Is the last day to request a ballot on the state website portal to vote in Kentucky’s primary. That link is govoteky.com. If you miss that deadline, Yates says you will need to make arrangements to pick up a ballot at the clerk’s office in the courthouse or vote in person at Phil Moore Park on election day, June 23, 2020.

Yates says their phones are working, they have 11 lines, and they are constantly busy, but she says to keep trying until you get through.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beech Bend sets Opening Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon will open June 29, 2020.

News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

News

Beshear: 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 additional deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

City commissioner candidates speak on policing, their platforms ahead of November election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election, speaking with Sue Parrigin, Slim Nash and Carlos Bailey.

Latest News

News

Joe Denning speaks about law enforcement following protests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Being a former police officer Mr. Denning thinks that now we will see changes in law enforcement following protests that are calling for reforms across the nation.

News

Local CrossFit gym reacts to CEO’s recent comments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Recent tweets from CrossFit’s former CEO has left many gyms contemplating disaffiliating from the CrossFit name.

News

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.

News

The Spartan Garage Automotive Customization Company expands in Bowling Green

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Spartan Garage (“TSG”), a high-end wheel, tire, suspension and accessories shop, is building a state-of-the-art 7,600 sq ft retail and service facility on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

News

Franklin dance studio plans unique recital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Since COVID-19, dance studios have had to change up the way they hold classes, getting creative with lessons.

News

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

Updated: 12 hours ago
During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating.