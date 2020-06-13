Warren County Primary Absentee Voting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says if you have already filled out your absentee ballot for this year’s primary, drop boxes will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 12-noon Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Warren County Courthouse, Ephram White Park, and Michael Buchanon Park.

Yates also says Monday June 15, 2020 Is the last day to request a ballot on the state website portal to vote in Kentucky’s primary. That link is govoteky.com. If you miss that deadline, Yates says you will need to make arrangements to pick up a ballot at the clerk’s office in the courthouse or vote in person at Phil Moore Park on election day, June 23, 2020.

Yates says their phones are working, they have 11 lines, and they are constantly busy, but she says to keep trying until you get through.

