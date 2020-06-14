1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Kentucky skate park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The Courier Journal reports one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers later located two more shooting victims who were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say none of the victims appears to be the shooter.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.