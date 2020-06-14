Advertisement

Beyoncé wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable.
Beyonce's 'Homecoming' doc on Netflix is black excellence
Beyonce's 'Homecoming' doc on Netflix is black excellence(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her home in Kentucky.

Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable.

The officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Taylor was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found at her home.

After days of protests and calls for reform, the city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial no-knock warrants.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Kentucky skate park

Updated: moments ago
Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded.

News

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But

News

French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
However, he insisted that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures as has happened in some other countries in recent weeks.

News

GRAPHIC: Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran.

Latest News

News

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.

Weather

Not As Warm And Steamy Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks partly sunny with a stray shower not out of the question.

Weather

WATCH - Not As Hot For Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Bowling Green for Peace holds peaceful protest in Downtown Bowling Green

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Bowling Green for Peace held a protest on Saturday evening at Fountain Square Park with one goal in mind for their voices to be heard.

News

Governor has role in Davis statue’s removal from Capitol

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda.

News

Joe Denning speaks on protests happening in Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
13 news spoke with Mr. Denning on Friday about the recent peaceful protests happening in our hometown and surrounding communities.