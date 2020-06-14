Beyoncé wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her home in Kentucky.

Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable.

The officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Taylor was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found at her home.

After days of protests and calls for reform, the city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial no-knock warrants.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.