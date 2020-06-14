Advertisement

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.
In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Hank Williams Jr. performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Hank Williams Jr. performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.((Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP))
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.

According to the Paris Post-Intelligencer, a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said Katherine D. Williams-Dunning of Springville, Tennessee, died from injuries she sustained in the accident, which took place Saturday night on Highway 79 northeast of Paris.

She was reportedly driving the automobile involved in the crash, a 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler J. Dunning, was a passenger in the SUV. He sustained injuries and was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The Tennessean reports that Williams-Dunning’s SUV was towing a boat, and that it crossed the median and rolled over, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Williams-Dunning was the youngest daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and his wife Mary Jane Thomas, according to The Tennessean.

Country music singer Travis Tritt reacted to initial reports of the fatal crash, writing: “My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain

Updated: 16 minutes ago
However, he insisted that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures as has happened in some other countries in recent weeks.

News

GRAPHIC: Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran.

Weather

Not As Warm And Steamy Sunday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks partly sunny with a stray shower not out of the question.

Weather

WATCH - Not As Hot For Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green for Peace holds peaceful protest in Downtown Bowling Green

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Bowling Green for Peace held a protest on Saturday evening at Fountain Square Park with one goal in mind for their voices to be heard.

News

Governor has role in Davis statue’s removal from Capitol

Updated: 21 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda.

News

Joe Denning speaks on protests happening in Bowling Green

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 news spoke with Mr. Denning on Friday about the recent peaceful protests happening in our hometown and surrounding communities.

News

The Spartan Garage excited about new facility

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
The Spartan Garage

News

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Alexandra Hennard
The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.

News

Structure fire in Bowling Green leaves shed a total loss

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
A shed in the 200 block of West 15th St. in Bowling Green was fully involved upon arrival and is a complete loss.