GOLDEN ALERT: Green County woman missing, considered mentally handicapped

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Green, Hart and Metcalfe Counties have issued a Golden Alert for Nikita (Naomi) Delaney, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen between 9:30 and 10:00 am CDT on Mitchel London Rd., Hardyville, Shady Grove Community.

Nikita (Naomi) is described as a black female, DOB 8/15/1999 age 20, 5 ft 2 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing green shorts, gray shirt, and muck boots after a dispute with family members.

Ms. Delaney is considered mentally handicapped.

If you see anyone fitting this description of know of Ms. Delaney whereabouts, please call Green County Dispatch at 270-932-4202.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.