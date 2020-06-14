Advertisement

GOLDEN ALERT: Green County woman missing, considered mentally handicapped

Nikita (Naomi) is described as a black female, DOB 8/15/1999 age 20, 5 ft 2 inches tall.
If you see anyone fitting this description of know of Ms. Delaney whereabouts, please call Green County Dispatch at 270-932-4202.
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Green, Hart and Metcalfe Counties have issued a Golden Alert for Nikita (Naomi) Delaney, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen between 9:30 and 10:00 am CDT on Mitchel London Rd., Hardyville, Shady Grove Community.

She was last seen wearing green shorts, gray shirt, and muck boots after a dispute with family members.

Ms. Delaney is considered mentally handicapped.

