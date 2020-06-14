KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

AD-3D-5D-4H-10S

(AD, 3D, 5D, 4H, 10S)

11-12-24-32, Cash Ball: 17

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

2-6-6-9

(two, six, six, nine)

6-6-7-8

(six, six, seven, eight)

02-12-32-50-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(two, twelve, thirty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)