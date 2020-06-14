Advertisement

Not As Warm And Steamy Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Heading into Sunday we are expecting a few more clouds and stray chance for a few pop up showers. Temperatures are expected to be not a hot as Saturday with highs climbing into the lower 80′s. The dew points also will be lower giving us less humid air.

The rest of the week looks pretty sunny with a warming trend along with the humidity making a return. Sunshine is also on repeat through the week. We expect the 90′s to make it back by the end of the week with very warm and humid condition by next weekend.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

