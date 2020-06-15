Allen County confirms three more COVID-19 cases; 136 total

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Monday afternoon since 3:00 pm Sunday. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with these individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. The health department asks you to remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 136 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 106 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 26 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 4 Deaths. As of this afternoon there were only 15 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

