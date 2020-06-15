Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,961 cases of COVID-19; 1,313 have recovered

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,961 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,313 of which have recovered. The district has 50 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Barren has 62 cases, 42 recovered, and 2 deaths. Butler has 242 cases, 118 recovered, and 13 deaths. Edmonson has 73 cases, 35 recovered, and 11 deaths. Hart has 36 cases and 25 recovered. Logan 206 cases, 104 recovered, and 9 deaths. Metcalfe has 8 cases, 4 recovered, and 2 deaths. Simpson 60 cases, 42 recovered, and 3 deaths. Warren has 1,274 cases, 943 recovered, and 10 deaths.

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities.

Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.  Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow them to follow where a virus may travel, across county lines or beyond, so they can warn people and stop further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

- Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

- Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

- Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

- Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at <a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">kycovid19</a>

- Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as <a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">KYCOVID19.KY.GOV</a>

and <a href="https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/">barrenriverhealth.org</a>

- Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

- Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit <a href="https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx">KCC.KY.GOV</a>

- Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

- Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

- Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at

<a href="tel:1-833-597-2337">1-833-597-2337</a> or online at <a href="https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER">KYSAFER</a>

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at <a href="tel:800-722-5725">800-722-5725</a> BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at <a href="tel:270-781-8039">270-781-8039</a>

visit <a href="https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information">www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information</a> or

<a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19</a>

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at <a href="tel:1-833-597-2337″>1-833-597-2337</a> report online at <a href="https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER">KYSAFER</a> or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at <a href="tel:270-781-8039″>270-781-8039</a>

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monroe County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 31 total

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus.

News

Allen County confirms three more COVID-19 cases; 136 total

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 136 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Several Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates discuss race, policing ahead of November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election, speaking with incumbent Joe Denning, along with other candidates David Witty and Rick Williams.

News

Beech Bend park sets to reopen June 29 with restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Due to COVID-19 a summer favorite, Beech Bend, had to delay their opening date. They are excited to announce that their opening date is set ant they could be more excited to be back.

Latest News

News

`When does it stop?′ Slain Atlanta man’s family makes tearful plea

Updated: 4 hours ago
An autopsy found that 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back late Friday by an officer trying to arrest him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car.

News

Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law

Updated: 5 hours ago
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

News

Bowling Green Police Department opens first-ever law enforcement academy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin and Brandon Jarrett
The department hosted a ceremony as they celebrated the grand opening of their first-ever Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy.

News

Women's Leadership Conference

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Chamber's June 30 event has gone virtual this year and includes several guest speakers.

News

KSP cancels in-person Trooper Island camp, creating virtual experience

Updated: 9 hours ago
KSP says they will now be developing a free virtual camp that kids can attend by watching online via an electronic device.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 9 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination