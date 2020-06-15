Beech Bend park sets to reopen June 29 with restrictions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to COVID-19 a summer favorite, Beech Bend, had to delay their opening date. They are excited to announce that their opening date is set ant they could be more excited to be back.

“We have been told now verbally that we are going to be allowed to open June 29. We submitted a reopening plan back in early may and so far we don’t have any written guidance from the state, but I am planning to open according to our reopening guidelines that have been submitted unless things come out in writing that changes that,” said Charlotte Gonzalez, General Manager.

Splash Lagoon will also be opening back up with strict guidelines to keep you and your family safe while having your Summer fun.

“Even the seating in our water park areas we have laid out in family units of five chairs each. Our policy will be -- if you’re isolating together and ride together then you will be able to sit together, ride together, and sit together in the park," said Gonzalez.

You can find your tickets for opening day on the Beech Bend website.

