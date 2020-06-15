Bowling Green Police Department opens first-ever law enforcement academy
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Police began a new era for the department.
The department hosted a ceremony as they celebrated the grand opening of their first-ever Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy.
BGPD had received official approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council back in February 2020 to develop its own police training academy.
According to a February press release from Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward, the creation of the academy would “allow new officers to enter into field training with a more comprehensive understanding of our agency, our community, our culture, and our expectations.”
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.