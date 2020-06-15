Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department opens first-ever law enforcement academy

The Bowling Green Police Dept. hosted a ceremony for the grand opening of the new Law Enforcement Academy.
The Bowling Green Police Dept. hosted a ceremony for the grand opening of the new Law Enforcement Academy.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Madison Martin and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Police began a new era for the department.

The department hosted a ceremony as they celebrated the grand opening of their first-ever Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy.

The Bowling Green Police Department is cutting the ribbon and unveiling their new police academy called the Bowling...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, June 15, 2020

BGPD had received official approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council back in February 2020 to develop its own police training academy.

According to a February press release from Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward, the creation of the academy would “allow new officers to enter into field training with a more comprehensive understanding of our agency, our community, our culture, and our expectations.”

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, June 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

News

Women's Leadership Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chamber's June 30 event has gone virtual this year and includes several guest speakers.

News

KSP cancels in-person Trooper Island camp, creating virtual experience

Updated: 4 hours ago
KSP says they will now be developing a free virtual camp that kids can attend by watching online via an electronic device.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 4 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Latest News

News

Glasgow structure fire, no injuries officials say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow structure fire Sunday

News

Frontrunner in Senate primary faces attacks from both sides

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky.

News

Univ. of Kentucky offers online summer adulting class

Updated: 6 hours ago
The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette.

News

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials said the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for Oct. 15 to 18 in Bardstown.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 8 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.