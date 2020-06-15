Bowling Green Police Department opens first-ever law enforcement academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Police began a new era for the department.

The department hosted a ceremony as they celebrated the grand opening of their first-ever Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy.

The Bowling Green Police Department is cutting the ribbon and unveiling their new police academy called the Bowling... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, June 15, 2020

BGPD had received official approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council back in February 2020 to develop its own police training academy.

According to a February press release from Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward, the creation of the academy would “allow new officers to enter into field training with a more comprehensive understanding of our agency, our community, our culture, and our expectations.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.