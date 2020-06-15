Frontrunner in Senate primary faces attacks from both sides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky.

But she has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the contest.

The June 23 primary will determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

Two of McGrath’s more progressive primary opponents portray her as too compliant with President Donald Trump.

From the other flank, McConnell’s camp paints her as too extreme for Kentucky.

McGrath has tried to straddle a pragmatic course to appeal to Democrats without giving McConnell more openings for attacks.

