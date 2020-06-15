Advertisement

Glasgow structure fire, no injuries officials say

Structure fire in Glasgow,
Structure fire in Glasgow,(WJHG)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 301 East Front Street.

Fire officials found significant fire to the front of the structure.

The fire started on the outside of the structure at the first floor and had extended to the second story.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Glasgow Fire Department had 4 units on scene and had 11 personnel on scene.

The department was on scene for approximately 2 hours and was assisted by Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

There were no injuries reported while on scene.

