KSP cancels in-person Trooper Island camp, creating virtual experience

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Out of concern for safety, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer has made the decision to cancel 2020′s Trooper Island Camp. It was supposed to be the 55th year for the camp that caters to hundreds of underprivileged kids across the state each year.

KSP says they will now be developing a free virtual camp that kids can attend by watching online via an electronic device.

The first episode of camp will air on the KSP YouTube channel and Trooper Island Facebook page on June 30. Following that launch, there will be two episodes each week during the month of July for children to watch and participate in.

KSP says each episode will feature an activity that campers would do if they were at the island. It will also include a downloadable activity kids can do at home. Some of the topics include swimming, campfire cooking, archery and the traditional flag-raising ceremony. KSP intends to upload every episode after it airs to the KSP Trooper Island Camp website, along with the downloadable activity.

According to a press release, Trooper Island Camp Director Trooper Jonathan Biven was excited to accept Brewer’s challenge to develop a virtual camp and hopes children will participate and share their ‘virtual’ experience along the way.

“We have some neat things planned for our virtual campers and one thing we want to do is show their involvement with us at home,” Biven said in the release. “We developed a hashtag and a method for parents to share photos of their children learning the activities, doing the activities or just watching along with us.”

KSP will use the hashtag #VirtualTrooperIsland and welcome parents to share photos or videos of their child during the camp episodes on KSP social media or through the agency website. Biven plans to share some of those and use them for a special graduation ceremony in August.

KSP also hopes Virtual Camp may help the agency reach demographics they haven’t had the opportunity to interact with before.

Parents can register their kids for ‘Virtual Trooper Island Camp’ by following this link.

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12. It’s operated by KSP on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structure, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

