Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

Recently, local area coaches have teamed up to tackle racism and hate by taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter.

“Us as coaches, we have a big platform where we can spread a positive message,” said Carlos Quarles, the Russellville boys’ basketball coach. “Hopefully, by spreading a positive message we can create change and try to make solutions to problems in our society.”

Coaches taking part in the challenge make a post on social media saying they’re “all in” on fighting racism and hate while tagging other coaches to take part.

I’m ALL In. I will continue to oppose racism and hate. I will Be part of the solution! I ask @ec56principal @CoachCjackson @johntinsley11 @TonyLovan @1deespencer join me and nominate 5 other coaches to join. https://t.co/rmGBPSX6vH — Carlos Quarles (@CDotQuarles) June 7, 2020

I’m ALL In. I will continue to oppose racism and hate. I will Be part of the solution! I ask @mr_ghsf @chuckglass @deeMo425 @CoachChilds14 @CoachBLindsey to join me and nominate 5 coaches who are also ALL IN! — Mark Spader (@CoachSpader) June 8, 2020

I’m ALL In. I will continue to oppose racism and hate. I will Be part of the solution! I ask @turleyadam26 @ChrisSeabolt @max_chaney78 @coachgrissom @coachjohnpetett to join me and nominate 5 coaches who are also ALL IN! — Brad Hood (@ACSFBCoach) June 7, 2020

“It’s basically saying we oppose racism and hate and we’ll do what we can to our capability to make a change as a whole,” Quarles said.

Coach Quarles said what makes sports great is that it brings people together from many different backgrounds to form a family.

“If our whole world had that same kind of ideal and though that way then we would be a better place,” Quarles said. So what better group of people to get this going than the coaching fraternity.

Quarles said it’s important for coaches to lead by example, as their responsibilities as coaches go beyond the playing field. Coaches don’t just want to help their players grow as athletes but as young adults.

“You know we have a huge responsibility in leading in the right way,” Quarles said. “We have a lot of satisfaction seeing our players go on and make a positive change in our communities.”

Coaches all across the state of Kentucky have joined in the “All In" challenge.

