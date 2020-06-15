Advertisement

Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

High school coaches taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter
Coach Carlos Quarles
Coach Carlos Quarles(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Recently, local area coaches have teamed up to tackle racism and hate by taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter.

“Us as coaches, we have a big platform where we can spread a positive message,” said Carlos Quarles, the Russellville boys’ basketball coach. “Hopefully, by spreading a positive message we can create change and try to make solutions to problems in our society.”

Coaches taking part in the challenge make a post on social media saying they’re “all in” on fighting racism and hate while tagging other coaches to take part.

“It’s basically saying we oppose racism and hate and we’ll do what we can to our capability to make a change as a whole,” Quarles said.

Coach Quarles said what makes sports great is that it brings people together from many different backgrounds to form a family.

“If our whole world had that same kind of ideal and though that way then we would be a better place,” Quarles said. So what better group of people to get this going than the coaching fraternity.

Quarles said it’s important for coaches to lead by example, as their responsibilities as coaches go beyond the playing field. Coaches don’t just want to help their players grow as athletes but as young adults.

“You know we have a huge responsibility in leading in the right way,” Quarles said. “We have a lot of satisfaction seeing our players go on and make a positive change in our communities.”

Coaches all across the state of Kentucky have joined in the “All In" challenge.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Sports

Student-athletes begin return to campus

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Members of Hilltopper football are headed back to campus to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Sports

Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Miners will have its inaugural season this fall.

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
The NAIA also announced that practice for all sports, including football, will begin on Saturday, August 15.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky football to begin voluntary workouts June 8

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT
After the NCAA and Southeastern Conference voted in favor of a return to activity, UK Athletics announced its plans for the phased return of student-athletes beginning on June 8.

Sports

Bowling Green doctors are behind having fans attend outdoor sporting events starting this summer

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Medical officials here in Bowling Green are optimistic that fans in a limited capacity will be able to attend outdoor sporting events as early as this summer.

Football coaches prepare for limited summer workouts starting June 15

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Starting June 1st, coaches were allowed to meet with their team in groups of ten or less, no drills or practice, just the opportunity to meet and discuss what happens next.

Sports

Adaptive sports promoting brand through apparel

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky is promoting apparel to help grow its brand and spread awareness of the program.

Sports

Coaches react to return dates for high school sports

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The KHSAA announced on Thursday the return dates for high school sports and coaches are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Sports

Easton Jointer ranked #68 in the class of 2026 basketball rankings

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Jointer was able to acquire the ranking through his great play on the AAU circuit with the Vette City Thoroughbreds and Maninal Elite.