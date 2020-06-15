Advertisement

Lost River Cave reopens boat tours

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green reopens their boat tours.
Lost River Cave in Bowling Green reopens their boat tours.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the past few weeks, those living and traveling to Bowling Green could enjoy the hiking trails at Lost River Cave which reopened on Memorial Day Weekend but beginning June 8 the cave reopened their boat tours and gift shop after being closed due to COVID-19.

The boat tour will look a little different now, they are limiting hourly tours to a 20 person limit.

“Last week on Monday we got the boat tours back open and we have gone down to half capacity. We used to be able to take 40 people per hour and now it is only 20 to ensure that we make that distance and so it is only 10 people per boat and this way we can stagger our guides out. We also all wear masks whenever we are working with guests or on tour or in the gift shop. It is a really important thing to keep us all healthy and we see a lot of people here and we want to ensure that we do our part,” said Chad Singer, operations manager.

Lost River Cave is also recommending that you purchase tickets in advance because they are selling out quickly due to the limited amount of seats to properly social distance.

“We try to encourage everyone to do so and you can also make a donation if you want to. We are a non-profit that runs the whole park that tries to keep this place free and open to the public. So we definitely recommend reservations because we have sold out the last three days," added Singer.

Unfortunately lost river has decided not to open their zipline back up for this season they are hoping to have it back open in 2021.

“Unfortunately because we are not able to social distance, we are physically touching people as we receive them as they come in you know protecting them from gravity. Also, we wouldn’t be able to sanitize our gear without destroying it so we have made the decision so we can have a 2021 season to hold back this year,” added Singer.

Lost River Cave offers boat tours from 10 AM to 4 PM, the gift shop and visitors center is open from 9 AM to 5 PM and the hiking trails are open from 8 AM to 7:30 PM.

