Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

(WDTV)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning today and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming drive dates:

936 Happy Valley Rd Glasgow, KY 42141

6/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Glasgow First United Methodist Church, 500 South Green St. Glasgow, KY 42141

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Clarkson City Hall and Police, 213 Millertown St. Clarkson, KY 42726

6/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Centre on Main, 425 South Main St. Leitchfield, KY 42754

6/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

St. Charles Church, 675 Hwy 327 Lebanon, KY 40033

6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bowling Community Park, 1608 W. Stockton St. Edmonton, KY 42129

6/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Battle of the Badges Taylor County, 317 E Main St. Campbellsville, KY 42718

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m

