Several Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates discuss race, policing ahead of November election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News continues a preview of Bowling Green City Commissioner candidates ahead of the November election. Ten city commissioner candidates will be on the ballot including incumbents, Sue Parigin, Brian “Slim” Nash, Dana Beasley-Brown and Joe Denning along with David Witty, Carlos Bailey, Francisco Serrano, Melinda Hill, Rick Williams and Paul Carter.

Today, 13 News spoke with incumbent, Joe Denning as well as Rick Williams and David Witty. Denning says he wants to continue to push for job growth in the city

“I will work with the chamber as I have in the past many years to make sure we have every opportunity to be at the table and attracting jobs to the city,” he said. “I do not take my job lightly. I will continue to do the very best I can, I will continue to call the shots like I see them.”

Witty says his platform focuses on job growth, citizen safety and re-entry programs for incarcerated individuals.

“We have several people that have made mistakes, they’re sorry for their mistakes, and they need to get another chance at life, and I do believe that reentry programs are an excellent way to allow that,” said Witty.

Williams, who served for three terms as city commissioner in years past, and would like to focus on fiscal matters for the city.

“I believe what’s best for the people of Bowling Green, Keeping our government fiscally responsible, said Williams “I believe in a very high code of ethics and honesty. I believe the city of Bowling Green is a business. and it needs to be approached that way and run that way.”

A serious concern across our nation right now stems racial inequality and systemic racism.

“We have race issues in Bowling Green Kentucky,” expressed Denning.

“People need to have a change of heart, and I think that is the main thing is for people to realize that we’re all God’s children. It doesn’t matter what the color of our skin is,” said Witty.

“There’s always room for improvement, but as far as I know, I don’t think Bowling Green has a major problem, I think we have a lot of good people here,” said Williams.

As far as police reform goes, all candidates today say they believe law enforcement in Bowling Green and Warren County are above average agencies. Denning says he trusts the agencies in the city and county are doing the right thing.

“Reform... I am sure that the Bowling Green Police Department and the sheriff’s department will look at any changes they can make to make Bowling Green a better place to live. That’s the type of individuals we have in those departments,” he said.

Williams said he also believes their isn’t need for much reform within law enforcement in Bowling Green and Warren County. He said one critical step they’ve done in the last several years is body cameras.

“When I was in office before we implemented the use of body cameras, and I think that’s gone a long way in our community to help people feel a little bit more... that the police are doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Williams. “I know it’s also cut down on a lot of lets say improper and useless accusations against them.”

Meanwhile, Witty aligns with all the candidate, saying the sheriff and police department don’t need to be defunded or reformed. He even added that the department could have more officers given the rapid growth of the city.

“What’s going on is Bowling Green is experiencing tremendous growth, and economically, and from a population standpoint,” said Witty. “With growth comes the good, and the bad, and unfortunately part of the bad is violent crime. It has been increasing but at the same time, I think Bowling Green Police Department has done an excellent job. What we need is we need to be proactive about this as population continues to grow, we need to hire more police officers.”

There will also be a mayoral race in Bowling Green; incumbent Bruce Wilkerson will be running along with Todd Alcott.

