Advertisement

Support local businesses at the SoKY Marketplace

The SoKY Marketplace is open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.
The SoKY Marketplace is open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The SoKY Marketplace is full of local businesses and farmers who need your support to help them keep their businesses going. Since reopening a few weeks ago foot traffic has been picking up every week but one local beekeeper says his sales still aren’t what they were this time last year.

“It is slow but it is picking up, it seems to be. I would say right now we are doing half of what we did last year but I am still selling. I just started two weeks ago, I harvest my honey usually in two batches so I can sell here early,” said John Benham, master beekeeper.

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially for one local bbq sauce business who had to switch their entire business model.

“It has impacted pretty highly obviously we do a lot of shows across the state of Kentucky and Tennessee and all of those evaporated," said Brian Leigh, owner of B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs. "So we kind of had to flip our model and focus more on online sales and wholesale model and we were able to do that successfully”

One vendor in the marketplace even took the opportunity to start selling cloth face masks at an affordable price.

“I just decided well you know what there is a call for it and I just make them as affordable as I can. It is basically fabric and a little bit of time so I make them all and charge 5 dollars each for them. I make all kinds of fun fabrics and I was just inspired by people wanting me to do it for them and try to do something helpful,” said Juanita Kronenberger, Spongie’s Whimsicals.

The SoKY Marketplace is open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

🥬🍅Sing it with me.....🎶SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY 🎶 👀Find the SoKY Marketplace Farmers Market 🧑🏼‍🌾👨🏿‍🌾 open, under...

Posted by SoKY Marketplace on Friday, June 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lost River Cave reopens boat tours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Lost River Cave offers boat tours from 10 AM to 4 PM, the gift shop and visitors center is open from 9 AM to 5 PM and the hiking trails are open from 8 AM to 7:30 PM.

News

GOLDEN ALERT: Green County woman missing, considered mentally handicapped

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nikita (Naomi) is described as a black female, DOB 8/15/1999 age 20, 5 ft 2 inches tall.

News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Kentucky skate park

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded.

News

Beyoncé wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable.

Latest News

News

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

Updated: 6 hours ago
The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But

News

French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain

Updated: 7 hours ago
However, he insisted that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures as has happened in some other countries in recent weeks.

News

GRAPHIC: Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran.

News

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.

Weather

Not As Warm And Steamy Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks partly sunny with a stray shower not out of the question.

Weather

WATCH - Not As Hot For Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.