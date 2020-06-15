Support local businesses at the SoKY Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The SoKY Marketplace is full of local businesses and farmers who need your support to help them keep their businesses going. Since reopening a few weeks ago foot traffic has been picking up every week but one local beekeeper says his sales still aren’t what they were this time last year.

“It is slow but it is picking up, it seems to be. I would say right now we are doing half of what we did last year but I am still selling. I just started two weeks ago, I harvest my honey usually in two batches so I can sell here early,” said John Benham, master beekeeper.

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially for one local bbq sauce business who had to switch their entire business model.

“It has impacted pretty highly obviously we do a lot of shows across the state of Kentucky and Tennessee and all of those evaporated," said Brian Leigh, owner of B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs. "So we kind of had to flip our model and focus more on online sales and wholesale model and we were able to do that successfully”

One vendor in the marketplace even took the opportunity to start selling cloth face masks at an affordable price.

“I just decided well you know what there is a call for it and I just make them as affordable as I can. It is basically fabric and a little bit of time so I make them all and charge 5 dollars each for them. I make all kinds of fun fabrics and I was just inspired by people wanting me to do it for them and try to do something helpful,” said Juanita Kronenberger, Spongie’s Whimsicals.

The SoKY Marketplace is open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

