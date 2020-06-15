Teams begin summer conditioning workouts with restrictions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After being unable to take part in any organized workouts for roughly three months, high school sports teams have officially begun summer conditioning.

“It’s a relief to know that some of these restrictions have been lifted and we can get back to work a little bit,” said William Howard, head coach of Greenwood football. “Some of our kids have been working on their own and I guess today we’ll find out who has and who has not."

Teams must still follow multiple guidelines set by the KHSAA such as daily screenings for players and coaches. Additionally, there must not be groups larger than 10 people, facilities will be cleaned before a group enters, and hydration stations such as water cows should not be used.

To help keep the numbers of players down, many schools like Greenwood have different workout times for different groups. Greenwood has players set to come in at either 8:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. to keep the coaching staff from being overwhelmed. Coaches have also been paired to groups based on their positions.

“We’re trying to keep it as specific, as far as the position goes, as we can,” Howard said. “Our defensive linemen are with our defensive line. Our DB coach is with the DBs, so they can work on some stuff individually that hopefully will help them a little bit.”

Howard said having a schedule that is constantly changing has been a challenge this summer but his players’ parents have been understanding.

“Our parents have been fantastic as far as being generous and letting me know that they understand what we’re going through at this point in time,” Howard said.

Beginning conditioning workouts means making up for the time lost of the last three months. While it is a challenge, it is something every team is battling.

“It’s kind of like we’re starting over our off-season program,” Howard said. “We’ve got to catch up but we’re the same boat as everybody else.”

