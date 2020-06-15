Temperatures Climb Through The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Overnight dropping temperatures will get close to the dew point, adding in calm wind will create a recipe for some patchy fog as we wake up Monday morning. We kick off the new week with sunshine and non-humid conditions. High Monday running in the lower 80′s. The temperatures climb as we go through the week but the humidity will not become oppressive. It will only be a bit sticky into midweek.

By the mid-week and towards next weekend temperatures will climb towards the 90′s by the end of the week with a bit more humid conditions. Rain chances don’t bump up substantially aside from stray shower to end the week. Best chance for decent rainfall holds off till next Sunday.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

