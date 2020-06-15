Warren County Public Schools invites you to a Facebook live conversation on their reopening process
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday at 3p.m. you are invited to join Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton, as he will be hosting a Facebook Live conversation to address updates in the reopening process.
You are encouraged to share your questions and they will do their best to address them during the live event.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.