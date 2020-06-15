Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools invites you to a Facebook live conversation on their reopening process

By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday at 3p.m. you are invited to join Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton, as he will be hosting a Facebook Live conversation to address updates in the reopening process.

You are encouraged to share your questions and they will do their best to address them during the live event.

#wcpsleads

