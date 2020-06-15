Advertisement

WATCH - A Terrific Tuesday!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was very pleasant, and expect the nice weather to continue into mid-week. A slow warming trend begins Tuesday, as highs warm into the lower 80s with more sunshine. We’ll be back into the mid 80s Wednesday with humidity levels staying fairly low.

By late week, temperatures and humidity levels will return to near seasonal levels. We look mainly dry through Friday, however.

Saturday marks the first day of Summer per the calendar, and the heat will be back...right on cue. We will have chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday into Father’s Day Sunday, however. That possibility for rain continues into Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High: 83, Low 60, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 85, Low 63, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid. High 88, Low 64, winds W-7

Today's High: 80

Today's Low: 57

Average High: 86

Average Low: 64

Record High: 100 (1894)

Record Low: 48 (1927)

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 8:07pm

Today's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.23"

Yearly Precip: 27.90"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 10

Pollen: 3.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

