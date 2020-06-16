Advertisement

Allen County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 138 total

In Allen County, 109 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 25 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 4 Deaths.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon since 3:00 pm Monday. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with these individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 138 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 109 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 25 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 4 Deaths. As of Tuesday afternoon there were only 29 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

