House fire in Glasgow sends one to the hospital, firefighter also received minor injuries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 703 Lexington Drive.

Upon arrival, fire officials found significant fire to the front of the structure.

According to the report, the fire appears to have started in a bedroom.

There was significant fire damage to the home and smoke damage throughout.

A resident of the home was taken to T.J Samson Hospital for injuries and was treated and released.

A member of Glasgow Fire Department was treated by EMS at the scene for an injury, no other injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

