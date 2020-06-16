Barren River District Health Department confirms 1,968 new cases in the district

WARREN CO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,968 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,326 of which have recovered.

Our district has 50 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Here is a county by county look:

Barren has 62 cases, 43 recovered, and 2 deaths.

Butler has 242 cases, 119 recovered, and 13 deaths.

Edmonson has 75 cases, 35 recovered, and 11 deaths.

Hart has 36 cases and 25 recovered.

Logan 205 cases, 106 recovered, and 9 deaths.

Metcalfe has 8 cases, 4 recovered, and 2 deaths.

Simpson 61 cases, 42 recovered, and 3 deaths.

Warren has 1,279 cases, 952 recovered, and 10 deaths.

