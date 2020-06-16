Advertisement

Beshear: 203 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday on steps the state is taking to address COVID-19.

“Everybody needs to remember that COVID-19 is still out there, it spreads aggressively and it can be deadly. As part of Team Kentucky we all have to do our part and remember there are three things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID,” the Governor said. “No. 1: Socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask; that’s critically important. No. 2: Make sure you regularly get tested for COVID-19. We need that all over the commonwealth. And No. 3: If you’re contacted by one of our contact tracers, make sure you talk to them. That’s how you protect yourself and everybody around you. If we can do those three things, we can continue to reopen Kentucky, to do it safely and to protect one another.”

The governor said there were at least 12,829 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 203 of which were newly confirmed Tuesday.

Beshear reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 512 Kentuckians.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear’s administration also offered updated guidance covering public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.

