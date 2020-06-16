Both WKU and UK move their football season openers to Sept. 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The University of Kentucky is the second college football program in the bluegrass to change the date of their season opener. UK’s season opener vs. Eastern Michigan, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at Kroger Field, it was announced today by athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

Last week, WKU athletics moved their home opener against UT Chattanooga from September 5 to September 3 as well.

It is believed that both UK and WKU made the move due to the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby taking place on September 5. As we all know COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.

