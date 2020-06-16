Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Glass on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.
Glass on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.(Christy Grimes/WAFF)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reopened after temporarily closing due to a crack on the top layer of glass.

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park posted on its Facebook page that a guest did not comply with posted rules of “no running, jumping, or bouncing” on the bridge and attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and upon impact, a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.

The SkyBridge closed following the incident to begin repairs to the damage.

Repairs to the glass panel began Monday evening and were completed early Tuesday morning. Crews temporarily replaced one of the three panels of glass with cedar planks.

Christy Grimes, an employee with WVLT News’ sister station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.

Grimes said the bridge was closed and shared a picture of a crowd gathering near the entrance.

The attraction resumed normal operations on Tuesday. The SkyBridge is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district as of Tuesday morning.

News

Senior Perspectives - Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults

News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them.

News

Owensboro Police need your help in finding two missing boys

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
There are two missing boys in Owensboro and police need help in finding them.

Latest News

News

House fire in Glasgow sends one to the hospital, firefighter also received minor injuries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Officials says one person was sent to the hospital and a firefighter was treated on scene for injuries, after a house fire on Monday night.

Weather

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Weather

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

Updated: 6 hours ago
J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus.

News

Good News

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local reactions to LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Local reactions to the ruling.