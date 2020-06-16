GRDHD reports 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district as of Tuesday morning. GRDHD said there were four cases in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, and one in Union County. They reported the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district at 778. According to GRDHD, one reported confirmed case is currently hospitalized. Of the 778 confirmed cases in the district, 88 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 684 (88%).

GRDHD reported Ohio County had 188 total cases of the virus to date and 164 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.