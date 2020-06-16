Advertisement

GRDHD reports 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ohio County has three more cases of the virus as of Tuesday, June 16.
Ohio County has three more cases of the virus as of Tuesday, June 16.(AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district as of Tuesday morning. GRDHD said there were four cases in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, and one in Union County. They reported the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district at 778. According to GRDHD, one reported confirmed case is currently hospitalized. Of the 778 confirmed cases in the district, 88 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 684 (88%).

GRDHD reported Ohio County had 188 total cases of the virus to date and 164 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senior Perspectives - Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults

News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them.

News

Owensboro Police need your help in finding two missing boys

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
There are two missing boys in Owensboro and police need help in finding them.

News

House fire in Glasgow sends one to the hospital, firefighter also received minor injuries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Officials says one person was sent to the hospital and a firefighter was treated on scene for injuries, after a house fire on Monday night.

Latest News

Weather

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Weather

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

Updated: 6 hours ago
J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus.

News

Good News

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local reactions to LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Local reactions to the ruling.

News

Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,961 cases of COVID-19; 1,313 have recovered

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 50 deaths reported from COVID-19.