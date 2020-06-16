Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky. It’s a new sign of momentum for Booker’s upstart bid for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Grimes lost a bitter, big-spending Senate race against McConnell in 2014. She tweeted her endorsement of Booker, saying: “Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership” in Kentucky. Grimes is a former two-term Kentucky secretary of state who left office early this year. The frontrunner in the Democratic race is Amy McGrath.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus. J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus. The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city has placed a moratorium on “no-knock” warrants, except in life or death situations. News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night. “No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. She was gunned down by officers who burst into her home in March. Lexington's mayor also announced the creation of a group to make changes concerning racial equality. She announced the co-chairs who will name the group and identify members.