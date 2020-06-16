Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

Tuesday, Jun. 16 1:00 PM Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project meeting

Weblinks: http://www.in.gov/indot/, https://twitter.com/indot

Contacts: Scott Manning, Indiana Department of Transportation, smanning1@indot.in.gov, 1 317 233 9866

https://bluejeans.com/953520570/2296

Tuesday, Jun. 16 2:00 PM GOP Sen. Mike Braun participates in webinar hosted by the University of Kentucky - University of Kentucky's Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise host a webinar focused on the issue of health care price transparency and 'how a price-transparent system would mean better patient outcomes and lower costs'. Participants include Republican Sen. Mike Braun, Blase Policy Strategies CEO and President Brian Blase, and economist Dr Art Laffer

Weblinks: http://www.uky.edu, https://twitter.com/universityofky

Contacts: Kristen Thomaselli, IUEC Local 1, kthomaselli@gmail.com, 1 304 670 7174

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3015917176282/WN_9r22VxmJSFeqsxatuSUKog *interview opps available upon request*

Tuesday, Jun. 16 National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues - National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues, held virtually. Day two speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Robin Kelly; Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory; National Action Network President and founder Rev. Al Sharpton; National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell; LULAC National President Domingo Garcia; UNIDOSUS President and CEO Janet Murguia; Sacramento Urban League President and CEO Cassandra Jennings; T-Mobile Vice President of Federal Government and External Affairs Marie Silla-Dixon; OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates National President Sharon Wong; Louisiana state Rep. Ted James; Advancement Project Director Judith Browne Dianis; and National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and Washington Bureau Executive Director Clint Odom

Weblinks: http://www.nul.org, https://twitter.com/NatUrbanLeague

Contacts: Teresa Candori, National Urban League, tcandori@nul.org, 1 212 558 5362

Wednesday, Jun. 17 4:00 PM Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and other topics

Location: Kentucky History Center & Museums, 100 W Broadway St, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and by noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, as there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Wednesday, Jun. 17 Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopens - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopens to the public after closing for nearly three months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with enhanced health and safety measures and social distancing guidelines put in place

Location: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 117 Daviess St, Owensboro, KY

Weblinks: http://www.bluegrassmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/bluegrasshall

Contacts: Carly Smith, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, carly@bluegrassmuseum.org, 1 270 926 7891

