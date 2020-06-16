Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Thoroughbred Racing:

BELMONT-TIZ THE FAVORITE

UNDATED — Favored Tiz the Law is attempting to be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is trying to complete his personal Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003 with Funny Cide. And it’ll take a tremendous run to prevent them from that history. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m., photos.

NFL:

MADDEN 21-JACKSON

UNDATED — Lamar Jackson? Of course, Lamar Jackson. With no mystery. The EA Sports Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but Jackson let it slip a couple months ago that he had been approached about appearing on this year’s game cover. On Tuesday, EA Sports made it official: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will indeed be on the cover of “Madden NFL 21” when it is released in two months. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 480 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.