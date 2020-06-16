Advertisement

Kentucky State Police deny open records request regarding Jeremy Marr investigation

Photos of Jeremy Marr at protest for justice
Photos of Jeremy Marr at protest for justice(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are still investigating the death of Jeremy Marr who died in police custody in April.

On April 14, police said Jeremy Marr was trying to break into a woman’s house on Cleveland Ave that morning. When they tried to place him under arrest, police claim he had a medical episode and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Days later, a video surfaced that appears to show a Glasgow police officer kneeing Marr while he was face down. We do not know what happened leading up to the video.

Since then, 13 News has requested the autopsy report, 911 call and body cam footage. So far, the 911 call request has been denied as KSP says this is still an on-going investigation. We imagine our other requests will be denied as well.

When asked what the cause of death was, we have been told, “there is no information to be released at this time.”

Here’s the letter from Kentucky State Police denying the request for the 911 call:

Open records request denied letter
Open records request denied letter(WBKO)

