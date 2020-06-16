Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus. J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus. The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

Lexington puts moratorium on most 'no-knock' warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city has placed a moratorium on “no-knock” warrants, except in life or death situations. News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night. “No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. She was gunned down by officers who burst into her home in March. Lexington's mayor also announced the creation of a group to make changes concerning racial equality. She announced the co-chairs who will name the group and identify members.

Trooper Island camp goes virtual this summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A summer camp hosted by Kentucky State Police for underprivileged children won’t be held due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but officials will host online camp activities. Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer said in a statement that he challenged the Trooper Island camp staff to develop a free virtual camp for kids of all ages. He says the online activities can still teach young people about topics including swimming and archery. The first episode will air June 30 on the state police YouTube channel and the Trooper Island Facebook page and there will be two episodes a week for the month of July.

University of Toledo trustees name interim president

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint Gregory Postel as interim president. He will be taking over from Sharon Gaber, who plans to leave next month to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Postel will begin his duties Wednesday, initially serving as a consultant and then assuming the interim president post once Gaber leaves. His contract calls for a $500,000 salary with an option for an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation. Postel has been serving as a senior client partner for an organizational consulting firm.

Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death. The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis. Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.