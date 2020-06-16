Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus. J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus. The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a media car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAMP

Trooper Island camp goes virtual this summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A summer camp hosted by Kentucky State Police for underprivileged children won’t be held due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but officials will host online camp activities. Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer said in a statement that he challenged the Trooper Island camp staff to develop a free virtual camp for kids of all ages. He says the online activities can still teach young people about topics including swimming and archery. The first episode will air June 30 on the state police YouTube channel and the Trooper Island Facebook page and there will be two episodes a week for the month of July.

DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS

Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death. The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis. Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

BOURBON FESTIVAL POSTPONED

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A festival that shows off one of Kentucky’s iconic products is being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was pushed forward a month and is now scheduled for Oct. 15 to 18 in Bardstown. The festival's website says last September’s 28th annual festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts. Festival President and COO Randy Prasse says officials will continue monitoring government, health and tourism industry advice and also rely on its own best practices as planning continues.

ADULTING CLASS

Univ. of Kentucky offers online summer adulting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that. WKYT-TV reports Adulting 101 will be offered online this summer and is geared toward teenagers who are getting ready to leave home for the real world. The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette. The course begins June 16 and lasts for eight weeks.