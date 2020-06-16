Advertisement

Legendary WKU coach Jimmy Feix listed on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(Photo: WKU Athletics)
(Photo: WKU Athletics)(WYMT)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football coaching legend Jimmy Feix has been listed on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released by the National Football Foundation on Tuesday. Feix, who was previously on the ballot in both 2019 and 1997, is 1 of only 40 coaches named this year.

The ballot was emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class.

The late Feix is the only football coach in WKU’s history to eclipse the 100-win mark, amassing a career record of 106-56-6 (.649) in his 16 years as the programs head coach from 1968-83. He was added to the ballot for his career as a coach as he led the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Division II championship game in its first year of existence, 1973, before again taking WKU to the championship in 1975 where they took home runner-up honors in both seasons.

Feix served his alma mater as an All-America athlete, assistant football coach, head football coach, assistant director of alumni affairs, director of alumni affairs and director of athletics almost continuously from his arrival on campus as a freshman athlete in 1949 until his retirement in 1990. He spent 27 years as a member of the coaching staff on The Hill, the last 16 of those (1968-83) as head football coach. Feix passed away in October 2014.

Feix was a member of the 10-person inaugural class of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 as well as the head coach of WKU’s All-Century Football Team which was named in the fall of 2018. He was also an honored member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions (2007), the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame (2004), WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni (2003) and the Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame (1988).

Of the 5.4 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,027 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 150 years. From the coaching ranks, 221 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Teams begin summer conditioning workouts with restrictions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
High school sports teams have made the return to summer workouts under guidelines set by the KHSAA.

Sports

Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school coaches taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Sports

Student-athletes begin return to campus

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Members of Hilltopper football are headed back to campus to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Latest News

Sports

Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Miners will have its inaugural season this fall.

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
The NAIA also announced that practice for all sports, including football, will begin on Saturday, August 15.

Sports

Kentucky football to begin voluntary workouts June 8

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT
After the NCAA and Southeastern Conference voted in favor of a return to activity, UK Athletics announced its plans for the phased return of student-athletes beginning on June 8.

Sports

Bowling Green doctors are behind having fans attend outdoor sporting events starting this summer

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Medical officials here in Bowling Green are optimistic that fans in a limited capacity will be able to attend outdoor sporting events as early as this summer.

Football coaches prepare for limited summer workouts starting June 15

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Starting June 1st, coaches were allowed to meet with their team in groups of ten or less, no drills or practice, just the opportunity to meet and discuss what happens next.

Sports

Adaptive sports promoting brand through apparel

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky is promoting apparel to help grow its brand and spread awareness of the program.