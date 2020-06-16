Lexington puts moratorium on most ‘no-knock’ warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city has placed a moratorium on “no-knock” warrants, except in life or death situations. News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night. “No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. She was gunned down by officers who burst into her home in March. Lexington’s mayor also announced the creation of a group to make changes concerning racial equality. She announced the co-chairs who will name the group and identify members.