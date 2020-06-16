Local artist creates ‘I Can’t Breathe’ mural in historic district of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- “The Shake Rag Historic District, located along the north end of State Street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2000. It is Bowling Green’s first National Register District recognized for its significance to African American history. The ShakeRag Neighborhood developed around Lee Square, a parcel of land donated in 1802 for use as a public square,” according to VisitBGKy.com.

Local artist Andee Rudloff created a mural at the local Shake Rag Barber Shop located in the historic district with the words, “I Can’t Breathe” which symbolizes some of the last words said by George Floyd before his death while in the custody of Minneapolis Police. The mural allows the community to come together to voice their opinions about police brutality and inequality in the African American community.

Rudloff says this project was a joint effort with Shake Rag owner Chris Page, “So much right now feels unsettling and unpredictable. The horrifying loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the senseless murders of black people by law enforcement made our sadness seem unbearable. As Chris Page, the owner of Shake Rag Barbershop and I discussed, we must take this time to mourn but we also need to safely connect with one another during a pandemic. It was through this conversation, we came up with the idea and process for the Mural. The mural needed to have a message but also needed to unify and give voice to our community.”

On Friday the 19th the barbershop will celebrate Juneteenth, Rudloff says.

“June 19th, 2020 4pm-10pm 1st Annual Juneteenth BlockParty. It’s on 3rd Street right beside Shake Rag Barbershop on 301 State Street Bowling Green, KY. The street will be blocked off and shutdown. Come out and support us BG Freedom Walkers, turn up & celebrate our historic district/holiday. Free food, music and much more. And a special thank you to Chris Page for becoming our first sponsor. No hate allowed (Social distancing and or masks are recommended)”

